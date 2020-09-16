https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-mcclintock-gavin-newsom-california-wildfires/2020/09/16/id/987283

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is “delusional” if he thinks “these wildfires will go away” if more people ride bikes.

The congressman told “John Bachman Now” his district has had “several major fires, including the creek fire. That is where the hundreds of campers were evacuated a few days ago; we’ve lost about 360 homes so far, and that number continues to rise.”

McClintock added, “If Gavin Newsom actually believes that if we were to all just ride our bikes to work and set our thermostats to 80 degrees, then these wildfires will go away. He is completely delusional.”

“The fact of the matter is: we passed laws in the 1970’s that made the management of our forests and our wild lands all but impossible, and nature is taking over. Look, these environmental laws that we pass apply only to public lands. Today, you can easily tell the boundaries between the private and public lands simply by the conditions of the forests. Now how clever of the climate to know exactly the boundary line between the public lands and private lands, and only to decimate the public lands.”

He said, “The fact is, the climate has changed much over the centuries but the problem has not.”

