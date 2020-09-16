https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/report-attorney-general-bill-barr-told-federal-prosecutors-charge-violent-rioters-sedition/

US Attorney General William Barr

US Attorney General Bill Barr told federal prosecutors to charge violent rioters with sedition, according to report by The Wall Street Journal.

WSJ reported Bill Barr made these statements during a conference call last week with federal prosecutors.

According to the WSJ, which cited “people familiar” with the conference call, Barr “encouraged the prosecutors to seek a number federal charges, including under a rarely used sedition law, even when state charges could apply.”

According to Law and Crime, the seditious conspiracy statute, 18 U.S. Code § 2384, is a means of punishing those who conspire to violently overthrow or who oppose by force the authority the U.S. government or who by force conspire to seize federal property:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Antifa rioters in Portland have been attacking the federal courthouse in Portland for months.

The domestic terrorists launched improvised explosive devices at the federal courthouse while barricading federal agents inside.

The DOJ has filed federal charges against more than 200 militants arrested during the rioting and looting that spread in Democrat-run cities across the country since George Floyd’s death in the spring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

