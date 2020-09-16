https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/republican-campaign-aide-murdered-minneapolis-staffer-lacy-johnson-running-ilhan-omar-shot-dead-drive-shooting/

Via Power Line — Lacy Johnson is the Republican who is challenging Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District.

Lacy is an excellent candidate fighting an uphill battle against a radical communist and America-hater.

On Monday two Lacy Johnson aides were shot standing outside a convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. It was a drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old staffer later died at the hospital.

The 17-year-old outreach coordinator for Lacy’s campaign, Andre Conley, was killed Monday outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Our hearts go out to the families of Diontae Rayquan Wallace and Andre Conley, two Henry High students who were killed this week by senseless gun violence. Henry and North High principals joined other educators to call for an end to the violence. @MPS_News https://t.co/mxRfdBP8i5 — AchieveMpls (@AchieveMpls) September 16, 2020

MN CBS Local reported:

The 17-year-old boy killed and another man hurt Monday in a north Minneapolis shooting were members of a Republican congressional candidate's campaign. The Lacy Johnson campaign says the two victims were members of the outreach team and were not performing campaign duties when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues. According to the Lacy Johnson campaign and Minneapolis police, the shooting is not believed to be a politically motivated attack. Minneapolis police say a group of people were standing outside of a Super USA convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. The teenager and the man were hit, and emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The teenager was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Investigators are still searching for the shooters, who fled the scene on foot. The man who survived was listed in serious but stable condition… …Minneapolis has experienced a surge in gun violence this summer.

