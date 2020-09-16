https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marcorubio-protest-damage-businesses/2020/09/16/id/987302

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday took issue with recent analysis of the unrest in many cities, noting that “a disproportionate number of those businesses that were” damaged “were owned by minorities.”

When Fox News’ Steve Doocy noted that the protests likely cost businesses more than $1 billion from May through June, Rubio noted that something was “missing in that analysis — a disproportionate number of those businesses that were impacted that way were owned by minorities… A lot of these small businesses that were looted or had to close because the streets were unsafe, a lot of them were owned by the very minorities that these rioters allegedly were out there in favor of.”

Rubio, who is Cuban American, added that “it’s really important to point out the difference — if somebody wants to go out and hold up a sign and scream and be loud because they are against something that’s happening in our country, whether you agree with them or not, that’s their constitutional right. What you don’t have a right to do is set fires, and attack police stations, and kill people in the streets, and burn down buildings, and loot businesses. And that’s what has happened here.”

He concluded, “I think what’s happened too is that some of the people out there that cover this stuff are afraid to call it out because they think they’re going to be accused of condemning the broader movement to racial equality. This is about looters. This is about violence and anarchy in the streets. And it cannot continue.”

