https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ruddy-trump-mideastpeacedeal/2020/09/16/id/987160

The peace deal between Israel and two Arab nations, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, and brokered by President Trump is the biggest such event since the Camp David Accords in 1980, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said Tuesday.

Ruddy, who was present at the White House during the official signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, told Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” he “really felt like history was being made.”

“The president brought home the bacon,” Ruddy said. “He really did this.”

Trump’s negotiating style is not always easy, Ruddy noted, pointing out that he is tough up front and doesn’t “lead from behind” like Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump leads up front, and he also communicates well,” Ruddy said. “You know that we used to say Ronald Reagan was ‘The Great Communicator.’ I believe that Donald Trump is the greatest communicator that we’ve ever had as president.”

Trump has, through his skill at persuasion and stern actions against Iran, earned the respect of people in the Middle East, he added.

Still, Ruddy noted, the event was down played by the mainstream media — likely, he said, because they don’t want to give Trump credit for such a historic achievement less than 50 days from the election.

Ruddy pointed out that American University professor Allan Lichtman, who uses a true/false test to accurately predict presidential elections, has said Trump will lose, partly based on the false narrative that he’s had no major foreign policy victory.

“This is one of the biggest in the past 40 or 50 years, Ruddy said. “He’s been nominated twice now for the Nobel Prize.”

