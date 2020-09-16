https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/sad-looks-like-cbs-news-got-caught-trying-to-pass-latinos-for-trump-off-as-joe-biden-supporters-pics/

We know that the media are struggling to prop up Joe Biden right now, but it’s apparently getting a little ridiculous now.

Over to CBS News:

Yeesh.

As if the “I love trump hat” didn’t give it away lol — 🌻🪐 (@AdamTartsah) September 16, 2020

Lol….you would think the I ♥️ Trump hat would give it away…. — Graceturner (@Gracetu05756826) September 16, 2020

Exactly! And the Make America Great Again signs 😂 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) September 16, 2020

They’re literally holding Trump signs & wearing Trump gear. — Rachael (@just_justice5) September 16, 2020

They didn’t even bother editing out the Trump hats and signs https://t.co/jCUVCLYFMr — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) September 16, 2020

Guess they were too busy doing journalism or something.

Omg!

That is so funny!😁 — micki (@mickH0708) September 16, 2020

At least there’s plenty of embarrassment to go around.

This one is my personal favourite. https://t.co/gXlHmc9ljO — Blatant Sockpuppet (@BlatantSockPupt) September 16, 2020

Lawdy.

They will absolutely do anything to prop this man up! — Chet Kline (@motorcop23) September 16, 2020

***

