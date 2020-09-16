https://www.dailywire.com/news/samuel-l-jackson-will-teach-you-to-swear-in-15-languages-as-long-as-you-pledge-to-vote

Samuel L. Jackson, a master of profanity, is offering to teach a multi-language master class on cursing, as long as prospective students make sure they’re registered to vote.

“Listen up — if 2,500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

Jackson has earned a reputation as a prolific profaner throughout his acting career, notably in films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Snakes on a Plane.” But for the record, he’s not the most profane—according to survey conducted by Buzz Bingo, that distinction goes to Jonah Hill.

“The study analyzed more than 3,500 film scripts to establish which films and actors are the most foul-mouthed overall. According to Buzz Bingo’s results, Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street is the most expletive-filled movie in history with 715 total swears. In second place is Uncut Gems with 646 expletives, followed by another Scorsese flick, Casino (606 swears), and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (509),” the website reported.

Jackson has sworn onscreen 301 times in his career, while Hill has sworn 376 times.

In fact, the 71-year-old actor is profane even in public service announcements. In April, he urged Americans to “Stay the f*** home,” during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He used poetic verse to deliver the message:

Stay the f*** at home

Corona is spreading; this s*** is no joke

It’s no time to work or roam

The way you can fight it is simple, my friends

Just stay the f*** at home

Liberals and Hollywood celebrities are busy pulling out all the stops to get out the vote in November. ABC this week aired “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out.” “Hosted by Kevin Hart, on the behalf of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan organization When We All Vote, ‘VOMO’ gathered a grab bag of celebrities and politicians to implore the audience to ‘Vote or Miss Out,’” Variety reported.

The lineup was announced at the start in rapid succession, but with a group including 2Chainz, Jay Leno, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Arnold Schwarzanegger, LeBron James and Ann Romney, it would have been whiplash-inducing no matter what. With giant gatherings rendered impossible by the ongoing pandemic, “VOMO” nonetheless found a way to get enough people in one room to give Hart and several in-person participants a rare live audience, all laughing from behind branded VOMO masks. Some people, like Leno, dropped by in person to join Hart onstage for a minute or less and crack wise about how “you can’t go to bars…you gotta stay six feet away from women, every guy is Harvey Weinstein now” (sure thing, man, thanks for that crystalline insight!). Others, like Chappelle and Chris Rock, FaceTimed in from around the country with stuttering wifi connections that may or may not have been part of the joke.

