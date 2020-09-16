https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f63b2309c700521449a34cf
James O’Keefe catches Democrat staffer, who reveals Amy McGrath is purposely misleading voters about policy in order to win election….
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s record of losing legal battles remained unblemished this week when the Connecticut Supreme Court denied three separate motions in a defamation lawsuit filed against hi…
It wasn’t quite the proverbial unstoppable force versus the immovable object, but Bob Woodward’s first appearance on Fox News since publishing the new White…
A bail fund promoted by Vice Presidential hopeful, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), was discovered to have assisted a man accused…
(FORBES) – Anyone who believes Apple and the FBI are at an impasse over investigations into the iPhone maker’s criminal customers should think again. In Seattle, Apple has given the feds vital evidenc…