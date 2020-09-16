http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eyXeWxjjtdI/

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” that history would see him and all the government agents that worked on the counterintelligence investigation into possible links between the Russian government and Trump campaign officials as “patriots.”

Tur asked, “25 years from now, how does history see you?”

Strzok said, “I think it sees all of us as patriots who were working as hard as we could to defend America against a Russian threat, against a Russian attack on our elections that helped elect the 45th president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

