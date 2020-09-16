https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-arguments-oral-remote/2020/09/16/id/987291

The Supreme Court will resume oral arguments by telephone when its new term opens next month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the high court announced Wednesday.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” Kathy Arberg, the court’s public information officer, said in a statement.

“The Court building remains open for official business only and closed to the public until further notice. The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the November and December argument sessions.”

A live audio feed of the arguments will be made available to the public. The same format was used in arguments last May.

Justices will ask questions in order of seniority, with Chief Justice John Roberts going first, followed by Justices Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Roberts, who is notorious for being silent on the bench, was more vocal than usual when the remote format was implemented.

The high court canceled in-person arguments scheduled for March and April due to COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

