https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/the-chickens-have-come-home-to-roost-for-lynwood-city-manager-who-posted-vile-instagram-meme-on-ambushed-lasd-deputies/

Just to follow up on this story on City of Lynwood city manager Jose Ometeotl who posted a Malcom X meme captioned, “Chickens come home to roost” on the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. . .

. . .it’s his chickens that have come home to roost. Mr. Ometeotl is now on administrative leave from his job:

And it sounds like this is the first step in making it a permanent separation from the city:

Good news:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...