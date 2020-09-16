https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/16/the-enthusiasm-is-on-the-charts-heres-are-the-candidates-spouses-at-a-biden-harris-car-parade/

As Twitchy reported, there was a Latinos for Biden car parade in Las Vegas over the weekend, and the Las Vegas Journal-Review described the gathering as “a handful” that grew to about 30 people. Here’s another look at the caravan before it kicked off:

The Latinos for Biden Parade in Las Vegas today was just flat out embarrassing pic.twitter.com/6tpxHTYEDi — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 14, 2020

There was another car parade in support of the Biden campaign Wednesday in New Hampshire featuring the spouses of both Biden and Kamala Harris, and the campaign put up a bit of video to show the excitement.

3 cars #Biden mania

It’s out of control https://t.co/c1qQ5lnVSi — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) September 16, 2020

What’s strange is that Biden’s campaign people thought putting this up at all was a good idea 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/4SKzdS8E44 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 16, 2020

Just like the NFL games, the directive to keep the camera angle tight & free from any panning is implied. — Rocinante (@RocinanteUp) September 16, 2020

LOL there’s more camera crews & reporters than actual supporters — spoilsofbeauty (@SpoilsofBeauty) September 16, 2020

I’ve seen lockdown era birthday parades with bigger attendance and more enthusiasm than this. — The John Whorfin Institute 🦅 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 (@DimensionC) September 16, 2020

Hope they had enough traffic control for all those cars 🙄 — “B” (@brianwert13) September 16, 2020

Wow! On a residential street too! — Renée (@rightwingertoo) September 16, 2020

Woman in back of convertible… is wearing a face mask. You know she showers with it on, too. — Chuck Z (@ziegenfusscw) September 16, 2020

Fresh air is scary and full of the ‘rona. — Amy (@sorandom) September 16, 2020

I think they need a traffic cop there. Oh I’m sorry I forgot they defunded them. — Pete (@Petedapugs) September 16, 2020

Seriously this is ridiculous. — John Woods (@redeyebrody) September 16, 2020

The thing is, you could say this was just a short clip of what was a massive line of cars — but it was posted by Jill Biden’s spokesperson and traveling press secretary, so you’d think he’d want it to look as well attended as possible … maybe pan down the street a little ways?

Here’s Jill Biden’s tweet featuring four cars:

The enthusiasm is on the charts https://t.co/xHP9hG74rj — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 16, 2020

4 cars doesn’t equal a parade Jill 😂 — 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 (@andicanderson) September 16, 2020

4 cars is a driveway — 2nd Nobel Peace Prize HydroxyChloroQueen (@DairyQu13037415) September 16, 2020

I counted 4 cars. Impressive. — Curt (Libertarian) (@checkmatestate) September 16, 2020

The car line at the McDonald’s drive thru is longer. — Team Cockapoo (@teamcockapoo) September 16, 2020

3 cars

1 truck

0 Joe Biden 🤣 — Tallmanator (@richtallman) September 16, 2020

Three cars with yard signs taped to them. Alrighty. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) September 16, 2020

Four cars does not equal a parade. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) September 16, 2020

Y’all copy everything the Trump campaign does but at a minuscule scale. LOL — BlueSister (@KarenMi82300212) September 16, 2020

Congrats to Joe on the shortest parade in history. — Zack Wheat (@zackwheat) September 16, 2020

And those were just the @CNN reporters vehicles. — American Roulette 🇺🇸 (@RoulletteTravis) September 16, 2020

We checked with local media outlets to see if we could get a crowd estimate, but the best we could get was this from WPXI:

The spouses of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in New Hampshire speaking about the importance of the Affordable Care Act. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff arrived at the Bedford home of a supporter on Wednesday afternoon, speaking outside a gray barn. The audience consisted only of the homeowners, other speakers, a few reporters and campaign staff.

If we see a longer video or get a headcount from local media, we promise to update the post.

