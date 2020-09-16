https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/there-it-is-cnn-spin-on-trumps-wh-event-for-historic-middle-east-peace-agreement-is-beyond-parody/

Yesterday President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from the UAE and Bahrain at the White House in order to sign an historic Middle East peace deal:

After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All! pic.twitter.com/gpeqFDtr0S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

During the ceremony, CNN again proved they can always be counted on:

Hacks at CNN. No mention of Middle East peace—“White House event with large crowd, little social distancing.” pic.twitter.com/Utvdy14VVw — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 15, 2020

CNN did get to the story eventually but their leadoff spin was nothing short of entirely predictable:

“…as Israel established formal ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. But the signing of the accords that Trump hailed as historic also drew attention because hundreds of guests were packed on the South Lawn with little social distancing and optional masks…” — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 15, 2020

That’s a real quote from the CNN report. I like the added flourish of “that TRUMP hailed as historic” … chef’s kiss on that. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 15, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Zucker has destroyed CNN https://t.co/Z1ET0WJ35c — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 15, 2020

Once again, CNN manages to be the worst news network but the best comedy channel https://t.co/T4uJetbV5M — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 15, 2020

CNN’s a disgrace to humankind. There’s a reason they always finish 3rd in a 3-way race. And that’s because they suck. They suck so badly that I use their content for comedy bits on my show. Anyone taking CNN seriously as a news outlet should seek the help of medical professionals https://t.co/3jjAdmUo0i — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 15, 2020

MY. GOD. Is there no end to their insanity?? — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) September 15, 2020

CNN makes NO such observations when covering mass riots and protests.

