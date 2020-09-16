https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/there-it-is-cnn-spin-on-trumps-wh-event-for-historic-middle-east-peace-agreement-is-beyond-parody/

Yesterday President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from the UAE and Bahrain at the White House in order to sign an historic Middle East peace deal:

During the ceremony, CNN again proved they can always be counted on:

CNN did get to the story eventually but their leadoff spin was nothing short of entirely predictable:

THIS. Is CNN.

CNN makes NO such observations when covering mass riots and protests.

