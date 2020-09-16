https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/judd-apatow-censorship-business-uighur-muslims/2020/09/16/id/987205

Director and comedian Judd Apatow has said China has bought Hollywood’s silence and censorship of anti-China content in the film industry. By blocking documentaries and films that shine a light on social issues, he believes the country directly influences the decisions made by Hollywood’s “giant corporate entities,” which are more interested in making money from the vast Chinese market than releasing productions that offer unflattering views of the oppressive regime, according to Variety.

“A lot of these giant corporate entities have business with countries around the world, Saudi Arabia or China, and they’re just not going to criticize them and they’re not going to let their shows criticize them or they’re not going to air documentaries that go deep into truthful areas because they make so much money,” Apatow said in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday.

As a result, the corporations would be more likely to reject stories about “human rights abuses” in China.

“No one would buy the pitch,” he said. “Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China being more free, what has happened is that China has bought our silence with their money.”

The Chinese market is crucial to Hollywood movies for box office money.

This way of functioning is detrimental to the film industry, as censorship “completely shut[s] down critical content” about pertinent issues, Apatow said. The consequences may be far-reaching.

“What is a result of that is that we never wake up our country or the world, through art or satire, that people are being mistreated in our country or other countries and that’s very dangerous,” he stated.

Apatow is speaking out as Disney faces heavy criticism and a social media campaign to boycott its movie “Mulan” over ending credits that thank eight governmental entities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, a region where the United Nations says more than 1 million Uighur Muslims are being detained in internment camps.

