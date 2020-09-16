https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/trump-responds-to-sassy-womans-healthcare-question-during-tuesdays-town-hall

After Alycee Block asked President Trump a health care-related question during Tuesday night’s ABC News town hall, a couple of things became clear. The Left still demonstrates a poor understanding of how the insurance system works, and the Left still treats any opposition to Obamacare as “racist.” Watch Steven Crowder react to Block’s intellectually dishonest line of questioning.

[embedded content]

Trump Answers Sassy Woman’s Question On Healthcare | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



