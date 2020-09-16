https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-campaign-trolls-biden-latest-stunt-pandering-latinos-actually-despacito-perfect-song-biden-video/

The Trump campaign trolled Joe Biden following his latest cringeworthy stunt pandering to the Latino community.

Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday to pander to the Latino community as he loses support from Hispanic voters.

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria were at the Kissimmee event desperately trying to help Biden connect to the Latino community as the former VP arrived almost two hours late for his speech.

Then this happened…

After being introduced by Puerto Rican-American singer Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Despacito” means “slowly” — perfect for Slow Joe!

WATCH:

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020

It turns out the lyrics for “Despacito” are worse than we thought.

It’s the perfect song for Joe Biden!

The Trump campaign had fun trolling Biden with a new meme.

The jokes write themselves.

WATCH:

Actually, “Despacito” is the perfect song for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Chq90Hm49r — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) September 16, 2020

