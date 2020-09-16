https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/16/trump-if-weak-biden-can-vote-in-person-any-american-can-do-it/

President Donald Trump in a tweet Monday lambasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been the advocate of mail-in-voting, for casting his vote at a polling station, according to Fox News.

“Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it,” Trump tweeted.

The president has insisted that mail-in voting is rife with fraud while Biden has promoted the idea that “voting by mail is safe and secure.” Biden has even called out Trump for requesting a mail-in ballot for the Florida primary back in August.

Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Fox News reported Ken Farnaso, the Trump 2020 Campaign deputy national press secretary, said at the time that Biden is “disingenuously misleading millions of Americans on universal vote-by-mail and absentee voting — they are not the same thing. Fundamentally changing how Americans vote 81 days before Election Day is inviting chaos into our election system.”

