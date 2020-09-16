https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516656-trump-job-approval-locked-at-42-percent-gallup

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t think he could’ve done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing ‘herd mentality’ MORE’s job approval remains stuck in the low 40s, with a new Gallup poll released Wednesday showing him sitting at 42 percent.

The results of Wednesday’s poll show the president’s approval rating hasn’t budged from the same survey in August. Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing in office, another figure that has remained consistent over the past few months.

The views of Trump are sharply divided along party lines, with 92 percent of Republicans and just 4 percent of Democrats approving of his job performance.

The poll is just the latest to show Trump’s approval rating falling well-short of the 50 percent threshold that incumbent presidents typically seek heading into a reelection fight.

Trump’s approval rating trails those former presidents had before successfully winning a second term, including the 49 percent for President Obama heading into the 2012 race, 52 percent for President George W. Bush going into 2004 and 60 percent for President Clinton in 1996.

Still, he’s ahead of where President George H.W. Bush was in 1992 — 39 percent — and President Carter’s 37 percent in 1980, the last two presidents to lose their reelection bids.

The poll comes as the president faces crises on multiple fronts, mainly the coronavirus pandemic, a struggling economy and the national reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality

Polls show Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts ‘multiple pathways’ to victory MORE by mid to high single digits nationally and by narrower margins in swing states, though the president’s campaign has said its internal surveys suggest a tighter race.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,019 adults from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

