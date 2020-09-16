https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pac-12-college-football-big-10-ncaa/2020/09/16/id/987334

President Donald Trump is pushing for the PAC-12 and other college football conferences to reboot their seasons, following the announcement the Big 10 has reversed course and decided to play this fall.

Trump congratulated the Big 10 college football conference officials for restarting their league. He said he was holding out hope the PAC-12, a West Coast conference, which includes UCLA and Stanford, stretching from the University of Washington to the University of Arizona, would also begin playing games.

“I want to recommend that the PAC-12 also get going, because there is no reason why PAC-12 should not be playing now,” Trump said. “PAC-12, you are the only one now. Open up, open up, PAC-12. Get going. I said the same thing to Big 10, and they did, and now, I’m saying it to PAC-12. You have time. You really have time right now. Get going.”

Trump blamed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for spreading “a disinformation rumor” about not wanting college football to play this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a rumor being spread that I didn’t want football back, and it was just the opposite,” Trump said. “I called the [Big 10] commissioner . . . and we started really putting a lot of pressure on, frankly, because there was no reason for it not to come back.

“I want to thank the players, the coaches for working along, and they wanted it very badly,” Trump added. “The players and coaches, in particular, the parents also, and Big 10 football just announced . . . their schedule. And it’s going to be great.”

