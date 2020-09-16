http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QKHzdOu8qLU/

Twitter has blacklisted the account of Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who claims that coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

The New York Post reports that Chinese virologist named Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, has been suspended from Twitter shortly after giving an interview where she claimed that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Dr. Yan alleged that China was covering up evidence that the virus came from a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Yan told Carlson: “They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression [and] I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear.”

Carlson replied to Dr. Yan stating: “I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt so I’m going to assume you’re not an anti-Chinese racist so it’s not clear why Twitter would shut you down or why you’re being ignored by the rest of the US media.”

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for more information, a representative for the social media site stated that Twitter had no comment on the issue. Dr. Yan published a paper on Monday on the open-access repository website Zenote that she claims backs up her claims and details how COVID-19 could be “conveniently created” in a lab setting in six months.

The paper, which features two co-authors, claims to note how “SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus.” Beyond this paper, there is not yet scientific evidence and support for her claims.

Many have posted to Twitter questioning the removal of Dr. Yan’s account:

Best as I can tell, per Web Archive Dr. Li-Meng Yan published all of four tweets before seeing her account suspended @Twitter. Tweets concerned Chinese Communist Party’s role in the coronavirus, including her allegations regarding its creation. On what grounds did

suspend her? pic.twitter.com/aXVktnbPui — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 16, 2020

Chinese Virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan was suspended from Twitter… Because she said the Chinese Communist Government created and released COVID-19. She put her life on the line to say this. Disgusting. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 16, 2020

Hard to believe this account has been suspended. @LiMengYAN119 Dr. Li-Meng YAN This was the woman who fled China to help explain how the corona virus started. — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) September 15, 2020

Breitbart News will continue to follow this story and update readers are more information is available.

