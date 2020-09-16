http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rMSXcCpgw2A/

Twitter locked conservative activist CJ Pearson out of his account yesterday, forcing him to delete a tweet that the company says violated its “abuse and harassment” policies. The tweet attacked pedophiles.

“Every pedophile in America should be castrated,” said Pearson, who was promptly locked out of his account.

A Twitter spokeswoman told Breitbart News that the tweet violated the platform’s policies against “abuse and harassment,” meaning Pearson would have to delete the tweet before regaining access to his profile.

Twitter moves @thecjpearson one step closer to permanent suspension—they locked his account this morning for stating a policy position. pic.twitter.com/jRSv7OhWgF — Ali Alexander “Ali Bomaye” (@ali) September 15, 2020

“After condemning child predators, Twitter gave me the boot,” said Pearson upon returning to Twitter.

“I refuse to change my political stances for Twitter and I will never cave to the mob.”

CJ Pearson, a black Gen-Z conservative, is the founder and president of the Free Thinker Project, a nonprofit which aims to challenge partisan left-wing narratives aimed at minority communities in America. He also founded Last Hope USA, an organization mobilizing young people against socialism.

While Twitter has purged entire political movements, such as QAnon, from its platform, pedophiles were, as of 2018, allowed to use the platform to discuss their attraction to minors.

Last month, an investigation by a London-based group of parents found that pedophiles were still active on Twitter, using emojis as a code to spread inappropriate images of children.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His upcoming book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, will be released on September 22 and is currently available for preorder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

