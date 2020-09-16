https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/09/16/usa-today-columnist-says-to-note-todays-date-the-darkest-day-in-big-ten-history/

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, the Big Ten is back, with the first games scheduled for the weekend of October 23-24. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors released an extensive statement detailing the significant medical protocols it had adopted, including “daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.”

President Trump was thrilled to hear the news, tweeting that starting up Big Ten football would be great for everybody. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan took a different tack, asking us all to take down the date, which marks “the darkest day in Big Ten history.”

Note the date: 9/16/20, the day the vaunted Big Ten became the SEC. It choked. It got scared. It sold its soul for football. My @usatodaysports column on the darkest day in Big Ten history: https://t.co/uaWfgpgSqO — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 16, 2020

Did we mention that Brennan managed to work Trump into her piece?

Or, we could call it the Trumpeting of the Big Ten. It was just two weeks ago that Trump, desperate to win votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, told the conference to play football. Originally, the league stood its ground. Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway aptly called it “cheap politics.” But wouldn’t you know, the university presidents ended up following right along, giving Trump exactly what he wanted.

calm down — Laura (@laurakbarr) September 16, 2020

You lost this evil fight cupcake — VK2 (@2222vj) September 16, 2020

Everything these days has to use the, “darkest day,” type language. So tired. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 16, 2020

Apparently Sandusky and Nassar weren’t that bad. pic.twitter.com/EKoHGaymyA — Matt in Michigan (@mmdavis78) September 16, 2020

Simply out of curiosity, and out of respect for the victims, where do the Larry Nassar & Jerry Sandusky crimes rank on your list of darkest days in Big Ten history? I’ll take your answer off air… ✌🏽 — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) September 16, 2020

Compared to Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar, yeah, this is the darkest day ever. — 93% Peaceful (@cathandler) September 16, 2020

Is this for real? — Nanci (@Tops_1981) September 16, 2020

I’m just here for the ratio. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 16, 2020

No one is forcing you to go. Stay home and hide. In my area kids are going to school and playing high school football. People are going to restaurants and jobs. The world keeps turning. — MLWheeley ❌⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@WheeleyML) September 16, 2020

So all this WAS political….. ahhh got it. Thank you for your activism. — Lee Marcum (@mightymule2573) September 16, 2020

“They’re gonna play football! And Trump helped!” pic.twitter.com/yTlaTNavNX — 🤯 Toasty, MD 🤯 (@_BrainWavez_) September 16, 2020

We have a Karen on the loose pic.twitter.com/oD24u32lJz — RightousRight (@auton_dan) September 16, 2020

This is the biggest “I want to speak to a manager” to date. — Nasoj (@Nasoj12) September 16, 2020

Drama much? Eyeroll. — Wziminer (@wziminer) September 16, 2020

Loosen your corset and breathe. 🙄 — Bossy Barnhard (@Leishac) September 16, 2020

This is a sad sad tweet. It’s so tone deaf, it’s unbelievable. — D.A. Walk (@FantasyGuy216) September 16, 2020

Omg you still have a job after that hack job article about men hitting a golf ball farther? How do they still employ you after that? — The Karen Hunter (@hunt_karens) September 16, 2020

A leading academic institution using fact based research and taking major precautions so they can move forward with a common sense approach instead of a draconian permanent shutdown. You think that’s dark? We need MORE of this in America. Common sense based on facts. Rare! — Patrick Schiessl (@SchiesslPatrick) September 16, 2020

Note the date: 9/16/20. The last day anyone thought @cbrennansports was an actual journalist — Scott Luczywo (@ScottLuczywo) September 16, 2020

