https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/utter-failure-flashback-video-of-john-kerry-ridiculing-middle-east-peace-possibilities-has-aged-like-milk-in-a-sauna/

The Middle East peace agreements that were negotiated this year by the Trump White House and signed this week at the White House will definitely trigger the previous administration.

As a matter of fact, just four years ago, international relations super-genius John Kerry was saying that such a thing wasn’t possible:

The Obama administration braintrust couldn’t have been more wrong:

Yeah, and that’s even debatable.

Fact check: Quite possibly true.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...