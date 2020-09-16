https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/watch-2020-candidate-releases-pee-pee-tape-literally/

2020 presidential candidate Kanye West posted a video of, we assume, himself urinating on a Grammy award.

Kanye West 2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop?

Screenshot for posterity:

The NYT is legitimizing this, by the way:

Now, go seek help, please:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...