On Wednesday, at a White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary lacerated the mainstream media for not asking a single question about the historic peace deal President Trump announced on Tuesday between Israel and the Arab nations of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Near the end of the briefing, McEnany was asked about a personnel matter, and answered, “I’m not going to weigh in on any personnel matters, but what I will weigh into is the Middle East peace deal signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about.”

“That was the first time it’s happened in a quarter of a century,” McEnany said, referencing the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty signed on October 26, 1994. She continued, “If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different. You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s ‘uncomfortable’ with the deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain; you wouldn’t have CBS calling it a ‘business deal,’ and you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a ‘distraction.’ Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon, but those were significant agreements. First time in a quarter of a century; three peace deals in 29 days; it took 26 years for the prior two peace deals.

McEnany concluded, “The Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the president, two of them: very well-deserved.”

Trump has been nominated by a member of the Swedish Parliament for his work on the Kosovo and Serbia peace deal and also nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, for his work in securing the peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

McEnany’s reference to Chuck Todd derived from Todd saying to White House correspondent Peter Alexander on MSNBC’s MTP Daily Tuesday afternoon shortly after the peace deal was signed, “You know, Peter, this deal is a bit uncomfortable for a lot of observers to watch because it seems so transactional, it’s as if pulling out of the Iran deal is what got these Gulf states on board to do this, you know, to then recognize it. It feels like there is a lot of quid pro quos involved in this, that it isn’t something larger than that.”

Unlike President Obama, who coddled the Iranian regime and emboldened it, thus paving the way for friendlier relations between Israel and Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt as all four countries are threatened by Iran, President Trump has made no bones about his opposition to the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism in Tehran.

McEnany’s reference to Pelosi derived from her statement after the deal was announced. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer acknowledged, “These are dramatic developments in the Middle East.” Then he asked, “How much credit do you give the president for these peace agreements?”

Pelosi responded, “Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases.”

