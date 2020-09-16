https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-can-likely-push-biden-to-the-left-if-he-wins-aoc-says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressed confidence on Tuesday that the far-left wing of her party will be able to push Democratic nominee Joe Biden “in a more progressive direction” if he becomes president.

Speaking with Just The News on Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez said she agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that Biden is not liberal enough. Regarding Sanders, she said, “We’re different people, and clearly I, in the primary, one of the reasons why I was supportive of Senator Sanders was because of how progressive his stances are, but, you know, the primaries are over, and right now what is most important is to make sure that we ensure a Democratic victory in November and that we continue to push Vice President Biden on issues from marijuana to climate change to foreign policy.”

“I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues,” she continued. “I think foreign policy is an enormous area where we can improve; immigration is another one. Criminal justice is another area where we can pursue a lot of progressive direction.”

“There are some areas where we just fundamentally disagree, but that’s okay. I think it’s important to acknowledge that we can have, in some cases, very large disagreements — it doesn’t mean that we’re trying to undermine the party or undermine each other. It means that we’re trying to do what’s best for people in the country,” she added.

President Donald Trump and his surrogates have long been criticizing Biden as a mere placeholder or “Trojan horse” for the more radical left-wing figures of his party, including his vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Both Harris and Biden made headlines this week for referring to “the Harris-Biden administration,” prompting critics to allege that even Biden sees himself as playing second fiddle to his running mate.

Biden, who would be the oldest president ever to take office, has described himself as a transition candidate who will likely not seek a second term.

During a July speech at the birthplace of the Republican Party in Ripon, Wisconsin, Vice President Mike Pence said, “Joe Biden has referred to himself as a transition candidate. But many were asking across this country, ‘A transition to what?’”

“It’s not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s whether America remains America,” Pence also said, and characterized the choice Americans face this November as “two paths, one based on the dignity of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the State.”

“When you consider Joe Biden’s agenda and his embrace of the radical Left, it’s clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than an autopen president,” Pence predicted. “A Trojan horse for a radical agenda; so radical, so all-encompassing, that it would transform this country into something utterly unrecognizable.”

