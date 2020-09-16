https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/we-got-screwed-libs-cheer-as-wisconsin-supreme-court-rules-green-party-candidate-cant-be-on-the-nov-ballot/

The Wisconsin Supreme Court handed Dems a HUGE victory on Monday, ruling that the Green Party will not be on the ballot this November:

BREAKING: In 4-3 decision, Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps the Green Party ticket off of Wisconsin’s ballot. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joins the court’s three liberals to form a majority. This means clerks do not have to reprint ballots and can now mail them. — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) September 14, 2020

The vote was 4-3 with conservative Justice Hagedorn voting with the liberals on the court:

Justice Hagedorn is emerging as the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s John Roberts—very conservative, but not a total nihilist. By voting with the liberals 4–3 to keep the Green Party off the ballot, he just saved Wisconsin from a complete election meltdown. https://t.co/0RcT1yUfcF — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 14, 2020

The case had delayed the mailing of absentee ballots:

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party bid to get on the state’s presidential ballot, clearing the way for clerks to resume mailing absentee ballots to more than 1 million voters who have requested one. https://t.co/S6kvf1Q788 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2020

The Green Party’s reaction? “We got screwed”:

Green Party presidential candidate on Wisconsin ballot rejection: ‘We got screwed’ https://t.co/pfOieFAgBB — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) September 15, 2020

If you recall 2016, the Green Party was seen as a spoiler to Hillary’s coronation:

In the Wisconsin 2016 final results, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by 22,748 votes. The Green Party got 31,072 votes. https://t.co/K6z9DtumSg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 14, 2020

But libs are happy:

Huge news out of Wisconsin https://t.co/TSImool7R9 — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) September 14, 2020

Hallelujah!!! Best news of the day, by a mile. Absentee ballots in Wisconsin can be mailed as scheduled, now. Plus there will be no Green Party spoiler on the ballot, so the choice will be crystal clear : Fascism or democracy, Trump or Biden. https://t.co/nxAXPb6hKa — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) September 14, 2020

Think this puts Biden over top in key swing state of WI-/ Wisconsin’s Top Court Rules Against Reprinting of Ballots, Avoiding Election Chaos https://t.co/96AO1X6N05 — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) September 15, 2020

Green Party candidate admits Republicans are helping him get on the ballot in Wisconsin: https://t.co/z1R5ZSIlkG — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) September 12, 2020

Funny enough, the exact opposite thing is happening in Pennsylvania with Dems trying to keep the Green Party off the ballot in the Keystone State as well:

You can’t make this up: Wisconsin Democrats just justified blocking the Green Party from the ballot by saying that allowing them on would delay printing & mailing. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrats are delaying printing & mailing in order to block the Green Party from the ballot. — Ben Spielberg (@BenSpielberg) September 16, 2020

Dems are all for helping people vote, as long as it’s for THEIR guy.

