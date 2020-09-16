https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/what-a-reporter-yelled-as-kayleigh-mcenany-exited-todays-press-conference-again-proves-wh-press-are-dem-activists-and-not-journalists/

We told you earlier this afternoon that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at the end of her briefing, reminded all the gathered so-called “journalists” what they obviously tried to completely ignore, which is the recent Middle East peace deals.

One activist reporter didn’t like that, and this is what was shouted as McEnany exited the briefing room:

Many in the media are indiscernible from Democrat activists:

The national press is irredeemable.

And of course it was this guy:

Another day, another Democrat activist disguised as a “reporter” makes noise.

