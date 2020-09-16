https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/what-a-reporter-yelled-as-kayleigh-mcenany-exited-todays-press-conference-again-proves-wh-press-are-dem-activists-and-not-journalists/

We told you earlier this afternoon that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at the end of her briefing, reminded all the gathered so-called “journalists” what they obviously tried to completely ignore, which is the recent Middle East peace deals.

One activist reporter didn’t like that, and this is what was shouted as McEnany exited the briefing room:

“Kayleigh, if he’s the ‘law and order president,’ why does he keep breaking the law?” someone yells out as today’s White House briefing concludes. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 16, 2020

Many in the media are indiscernible from Democrat activists:

Reporter shouts at @PressSec as she walks out of briefing room: “Kayleigh if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?” Important to note, not a single question was asked about yesterday’s historic peace deal at the White House. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2020

The national press is irredeemable.

How is Trump ‘breaking the law’?

They weren’t concerned about Pelosi breaking the laws in her own state.

They haven’t asked how the police officers who were ambushed are doing.

They don’t care about law & order when they defend domestic terrorists. https://t.co/YFg81F3Oj4 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 16, 2020

This is a perfect example of the mentality that makes people not trust establishment media https://t.co/1uIuqLEsW7 — Cam Chowda (@docmo81) September 16, 2020

And of course it was this guy:

NOW: ⁦@PressSec⁩ says ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is a “Law and Order” President. I felt compelled to ask if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law? pic.twitter.com/3uFS9AsgV8 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 16, 2020

Another day, another Democrat activist disguised as a “reporter” makes noise.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

