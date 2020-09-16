http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nhlVFvLViCs/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a meme of former Vice President Joe Biden bobbing his head to the song “F**k the Police” by NWA.

“What is this all about?” Trump asked, sharing a video meme created by someone else on Twitter.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

The meme took a viral video of Biden playing the song “Despacito” for Hispanic voters on Tuesday, bobbing his head to the tune and replaced the music with the song “F**k the Police” by NWA for humorous effect.

Joe Biden / YouTube

Trump frequently criticizes Biden for his failure to condemn anti-police violence and empower leftist attacks against the police.

Twitter responded to the video meme by flagging it as “manipulated media.”

