President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a meme of former Vice President Joe Biden bobbing his head to the song “F**k the Police” by NWA.
“What is this all about?” Trump asked, sharing a video meme created by someone else on Twitter.
What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020
The meme took a viral video of Biden playing the song “Despacito” for Hispanic voters on Tuesday, bobbing his head to the tune and replaced the music with the song “F**k the Police” by NWA for humorous effect.
Joe Biden / YouTube
Trump frequently criticizes Biden for his failure to condemn anti-police violence and empower leftist attacks against the police.
Twitter responded to the video meme by flagging it as “manipulated media.”