https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/what-was-that-nancy-pelosi-nearly-pulls-all-her-facial-muscles-trying-and-failing-to-squeeze-out-tears-over-covid19-deaths-video/

We know there’s lots of stiff competition, but Nancy Pelosi may very well be the most shameless American politician in America.

That’s all we’re going to say to preface this video. Just watch:

Shameless. The woman is shameless.

In the worst sense of the word.

Call it a hunch.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...