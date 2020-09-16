https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/what-was-that-nancy-pelosi-nearly-pulls-all-her-facial-muscles-trying-and-failing-to-squeeze-out-tears-over-covid19-deaths-video/

We know there’s lots of stiff competition, but Nancy Pelosi may very well be the most shameless American politician in America.

That’s all we’re going to say to preface this video. Just watch:

Pelosi with an incredible emotional pivot here pic.twitter.com/iCYCxBG5lS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2020

Shameless. The woman is shameless.

What was that? — EZ Go A (@knowourhistory1) September 16, 2020

OMG THE HEAD BOWING 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — sandy (@sgalicastro) September 16, 2020

The theatrics. It’s astonishing. — Keegan Gaspari (@TheKeggers) September 16, 2020

oof. she should’ve practiced that a few more times. https://t.co/rEfthFAxgZ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2020

In the worst sense of the word.

You simply must watch this. Do we really need to take her seriously? It’s just comically bad. https://t.co/ize5IMcj1l — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 16, 2020

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but she seems somewhat less than genuine. — RighterThanU (@URighterthan) September 16, 2020

Call it a hunch.

Don’t they know we see through them? Don’t they know that??? — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) September 16, 2020

Evil woman and phony as hell. — Tish (@KamaainaInOC) September 16, 2020

