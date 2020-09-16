https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/where-are-the-police-minneapolis-city-council-now-angry-that-the-cops-arent-making-enough-arrests/

Remember how the Minneapolis City Council made news weeks ago for voting to abolish its police force and start from scratch? Yeah . . . that didn’t go over well with their actual constituents who are “terrified” of the recent rise in violence:

Minneapolis City Council members, some of whom support defunding the city’s police department, say their constituents are “terrified” by a violent uptick.https://t.co/EnUY1zcKjI — MPR News (@MPRnews) September 16, 2020

“Where are the police?”

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police’?” said Minneapolis Council member Jamal Osman. https://t.co/EnUY1yV9sa — MPR News (@MPRnews) September 16, 2020

Now they’re mad the cops aren’t arresting enough people:

Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they’re complaining that the police aren’t arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020

Remember when calling 911 was “privilege”?

The Minneapolis city council president argued just a few months ago that calling police when someone busts into your home comes from a place of “privilege” https://t.co/IcFCADL4qY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020

Who could’ve predicted this!

Now the same city council president complains that police are not arresting enough people to control crime. Quite the turnaround, she put down the Robin DiAngelo and talked to her constituents maybe? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020

In other news, Minneapolis won’t let businesses install security shutters:

Here’s something infuriating: even after nearly 1,500 local businesses were damaged or destroyed in rioting, Minneapolis still won’t let business owners install pull-down security shutters. I’ve got a new post at @CatoInstitute taking a closer look. /1 https://t.co/of1JHwLECu — Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) September 15, 2020

Can’t have security shutters making people think the neighborhood is unsafe now, can we?

A Minneapolis liquor store owner who’d lost $1 million in inventory to looters was eager to rebuild — but found the city forbade him to toughen his premises with the shutters. His windows alone cost $50,000 to replace. /2 — Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) September 15, 2020

