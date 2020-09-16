https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/where-are-the-police-minneapolis-city-council-now-angry-that-the-cops-arent-making-enough-arrests/

Remember how the Minneapolis City Council made news weeks ago for voting to abolish its police force and start from scratch? Yeah . . . that didn’t go over well with their actual constituents who are “terrified” of the recent rise in violence:

“Where are the police?”

Now they’re mad the cops aren’t arresting enough people:

Remember when calling 911 was “privilege”?

Who could’ve predicted this!

In other news, Minneapolis won’t let businesses install security shutters:

Can’t have security shutters making people think the neighborhood is unsafe now, can we?

***

