You work really hard as Vice President of the United States for close to four years and as ballots are going out in a critical state for your re-election, your name is left off the ballot.

That’s kinda rude.

As reported in the Detroit Free Press…

A “temporary error” in a Michigan database may result in registered voters who live abroad or serve in the military receiving a presidential ballot that does not include Vice President Mike Pence’s name. On Tuesday, the Free Press obtained an image showing a portion of a ballot intended for overseas and military voters that lists Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee, but lists Jeremy Cohen as his running mate. Jeremy “Spike” Cohen is the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential nominee. On the ballot, the Libertarian Party does not have a listed candidate. Pence’s name is not included on the portion of the ballot obtained by the Free Press.

how did you replace Mike Pence with the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential nominees name Michigan? Nice job Secretary of State for the Great Lakes State Jocelyn Benson. Good thing that the V.P. is an easy-going guy and won’t rip you on twitter. I wonder if he even has a Twitter account.

This goof-up is being blamed on an error in the qualified voter file data that local clerks download to send out ballots for those Michigan residents living overseas during an election. The error was caught and those voters that were sent an incorrect ballot have been notified according to Benson.

Now, this doesn’t go exactly to the overall concern about ballots being sent to people that are NOT registered voters that President Trump has raised, but it does show that possibly the states are not as ready for the onslaught of mail out, mail-in ballots. Luckily this was caught well before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

I’m just thrilled that for a split second a Libertrain was actually on a ticket that had a chance of winning and I’m sure Jeremy Cohen is bummed they caught the mistake.

I bet Mike Pence is happy as punch though.

