A Slovenian woman and her boyfriend are headed to jail after a court determined the pair engaged in insurance fraud.

The woman, Julija Adlesic, was determined to have cut off her own hand with a circular saw in an attempt to secure more than $1 million in disability insurance payments.

What are the details?

According to the Slovenian Press Agency, 22-year-old Adlesic and her boyfriend concocted the plan to cash out a variety of disability insurance policies after she decided to cut off her own hand in early 2019.

Adlesic’s boyfriend, Sebastien Abramov, was said to have taken out at least five insurance policies on Adlesic. The five policies totaled approximately $1.16 million.

Following the grisly incident, Adlesic rushed to the hospital — leaving her hand behind — and told doctors that she accidentally severed the hand while cutting tree branches.

Her leaving the hand behind wasn’t a coincidence or an accident, according to the prosecution, which said the couple intentionally left the severed hand behind to ensure the injury’s permanence.

Even though they left the hand at the scene of the incident, experts were able to reattach her extremity.

Ahead of the injury, prosecution alleged, the couple was looking up internet searches regarding prosthetic hands.

The Ljubljana District Court on Friday found Adlesic and Abramov guilty of insurance fraud and sentenced the pair to two and three years in prison, respectively.

‘Only I know how it happened’

Throughout the trial, Adlesic insisted she was the victim of a terrible accident and did not intentionally cut off her own hand.

In a statement, Adlesic said, “No one wants to be crippled. My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened.”

Of the couple’s impending incarceration, Judge Marjeta Dvornik said, “We believe the sentences are fair and appropriate, and will serve their purpose.”

