The body of a child was found along an interstate in Arkansas after a driver reported seeing a doll, officials said.

Arkansas State Police responded to a welfare check request at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Benton, authorities told TVH-11.

The driver reportedly said they saw what might have been a baby doll.

Officials discovered the young child’s body, saying the child is around 2 years old. The identity of the child was not disclosed.

The Arkansas State Police said they are now investigating the matter.

No arrests or other details were released about the incident.

Missing Children

There were 424,066 missing children reported in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center in 2018, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Under federal law, when a child is reported missing to law enforcement they must be entered into the database. In 2017, there were 464,324 entries.

“This number represents reports of missing children. That means if a child runs away multiple times in a year, each instance would be entered into NCIC separately and counted in the yearly total. Likewise, if an entry is withdrawn and amended or updated, that would also be reflected in the total,” the center notes on its website.

“Unfortunately, since many children are never reported missing, there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S.,” NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) added.

