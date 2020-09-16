https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-white-house-press-secretary-slams-establishment-media-for-failing-to-cover-historic-middle-east-peace-deals

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, had very strong words for the mainstream media today, regarding the fact that they almost completely ignored historic peace deals in the Middle East signed by three countries, including the US.

.@kayleighmcenany‘s points out the biased media response to Middle East peace deals: “I did not receive a single question about [peace deals]. That was the first time it’s happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different.” pic.twitter.com/K1pbwVWfvj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2020

When asked about a personnel issue at the end of the last press conference today, she stated, “I’m not going to weigh in on any personnel matters, but what I will weigh into is the Middle East peace deal signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about.”

McEnany then went on to say, “That was the first time [a peace treaty in the Middle East has] happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different. You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s ‘uncomfortable’ with the deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain; you wouldn’t have CBS calling it a ‘business deal,’ and you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a ‘distraction.’ Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon, but those were significant agreements. First time in a quarter of a century; three peace deals in 29 days; it took 26 years for the prior two peace deals.”

Kayleigh McEnany: “If Obama and Biden had achieved this… you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a distraction. Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon.” pic.twitter.com/b5BeTpBMTa — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination: “This is a big deal and well-deserved. You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch.” pic.twitter.com/qFhJwKmdB1 — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2020

McEnany continued: “This is a big deal and well-deserved. You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch … This president has created peace around the world, drew down endless wars … And this is a present who is very much deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The latest deal, dubbed the Abraham Accord, has the US, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain all pledging peace. The Trump administration has also publicly stated that they are hoping for more countries in the region to sign on to this agreement.

There is much concern in the region over countries like Iran,which is considered a hub for international terrorism, and has had rapidly deteriorating relations with the rest of the Islamic world.

Before this year, the last time a peace agreement was signed in the Middle East was the one between Israel and Jordan in 1994, fully 26 years ago.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had previously commented: “Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases.”

