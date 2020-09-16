President Trump hosted the signing of a Middle Eastern peace deal Tuesday, yet no reporters asked about the historic event during the White House’s Wednesday press briefing.

“Reporter shouts at @PressSec as she walks out of briefing room: ‘Kayleigh if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?'” Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers tweeted.

“Important to note, not a single question was asked about yesterday’s historic peace deal at the White House.”

Instead, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany mostly fielded questions about social injustice and police brutality.

On Tuesday, diplomats and leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Bahrain gathered at the White House for the signing of the “ Abraham Accords ,” a deal that normalizes relations between the three countries.

Trump hailed the deal as a breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” Trump said. “Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity.”

The UAE’s foreign affairs minister, Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, credited Trump’s leadership for making the deal come together.

“Thank you, sir, for your leadership. And if it wasn’t for that, it would have been far more difficult for all of us to achieve,” Zayed al Nahyan told Trump.