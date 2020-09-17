https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/1500-businesses-damaged-destroyed-leftists-black-lives-matter-riots-minneapolis-video/

Leftists riot and burn down the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis in June.

For months now Democrats, leftists, antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs have been terrorizing American cities.

Black Lives Matter, the activist group behind the riots has caused $1 billion in destruction in cities across the country.

And new data from Minneapolis reveals that 1,500 businesses were destroyed in the city and the Minnesota governor is estimating nearly $500 million in damages occurred during the riots.

TRENDING: FOX News Panel Melts Down After Newt Gingrich Correctly Calls Out Lawless Soros-Funded District Attorneys (VIDEO)

One business owner interviewed by the FOX News says he will wait to rebuild until after the court decision on George Floyd’s death because he does not want to see his business destroyed a second time!

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

