Two campaign aides for Lacy Johnson, a Republican seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), were shot in Minneapolis in broad daylight this week, including a 17-year-old boy. The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later from his wounds, a Minneapolis police spokesman said. Officials haven’t officially identified the deceased but his family and school named him as Andre Conley. “My nephew Andre did not deserve this,” Conley’s aunt, Fatemah Green, said at a vigil for the boy on Wednesday night, KARE 11 reported. Johnson said his campaign was in contact with the parents of the victims. “We are reaching out to provide or help secure resources to meet their needs in such a time of grief, sorrow, and trauma,” he said in a statement. “We have also been in discussions with members of the community who have detailed knowledge of the sources of …

