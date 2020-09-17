https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/09/video-color-communism-and-common-sense-frontpage-editors/
How a 60-year-old book exposed the Marxist plan to incite a race war.
Filmed in 1969, this short video will shock you with its relevance to current events. The narrator references a book by ex-Communist Party member Manning Johnson, a black man, titled Color, Communism and Common Sense, which — despite being written in 1958 — effectively exposes what the far left is attempting to put into practice today. Check out the short but fascinating video below (and ignore the outdated terminology). Don’t miss it![embedded content]