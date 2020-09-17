https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/17/72-year-old-hillary-clinton-says-its-safe-enough-for-her-to-vote-in-person/

With Dems hyping the risks of in-person voting this November, shouldn’t it be bigger news that 72-year-old Hillary Clinton thinks its safe enough that she will vote in-person in Chappaqua?

From her conversation with Kamala Harris and their two doppelgangers from SNL, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler:

And we told you last week how Biden adviser Zeke Emanuel said in-person voting was as safe as going to the grocery store:

This should no longer be controversial:

But, instead, Team Biden continues the panic with actions like refusing to knock on doors:

Bad move, Dems.

