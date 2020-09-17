https://townhall.com/columnists/gavinwax/2020/09/17/conservatives-must-be-ready-to-sacrifice-everything-n2576355

A literal coup d’état – a bloody revolution against the American system – to depose President Trump and prevent a second term at all costs is looking like a foregone conclusion heading into November.

Reporting from the pro-Trump news aggregation site, Revolver News showed that the so-called Transition Integrity Project (TIP) is filled with Soros-backed operatives and Never Trumpers. Despite the obviously partisan nature of the project, it is being heralded as unbiased and non-partisan. Public policy is being crafted based on TIP’s recommendation to “secure the vote,” ie. doing everything possible to make sure Trump is not the winner.

The shadowy Democrat operative John Podesta, paying the role of Biden, refused to concede during a TIP wargaming exercise simulating election scenarios. He went as far to start a civil war while roleplaying as Biden in this theoretical exercise, suggesting that millions of deaths would be worth it to stop the American people from making the wrong choice. Similarly, Hillary Clinton has implored Biden to refuse to concede on election day, even if he gets drubbed by Trump at the polls. This is how reasonable Democrats protect Democracy™ against the pesky will of the people.

Opinion columnist David Brooks laid out the scenario in the New York Times of what happens if President Trump “doesn’t leave” the White House after the election. This is laying the groundwork for Trump to be removed if there is a tremendous amount of election fraud, which could very well be the case due to widespread mail-in voting, and the election is ultimately disputed. Brooks is giving marching orders to the hordes on what must be done in order to ensure that Trump cannot get a second term no matter what the people decide.

Vice Presidential wannabe Sen. Kamala Harris actually helped raise bail funds to get looters, murderers and terrorists back on the streets of Minneapolis while the riots were at their peak following the drug overdose death of violent felon George Floyd. Since becoming vice president, she has not relented – making an appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert to endorse the sustained violence and promise that it will continue until the election and beyond.

“They’re not going to stop before election day in November, and they’re not going to stop after election day, and everyone should take note of that on both levels that they’re not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not,” Harris said.

BLM leaders are proud marxists openly agitating for an overthrow of the capitalist system. And nobody seems to care or notice. Well, perhaps some of the commoners in flyover country care, but they’re in the process of being replaced by a third-world foreigner so their opinion does not matter much. Nobody in any serious position of authority within the federal government cares, certainly not Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, who have been criticized by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch for their non-investigation into deep state crimes. Despite Barr’s public pronouncements, his agents are more focused on going after former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and regularly makes excuses for ANTIFA while profiling supposed white supremacists as being the real domestic terror threat.

Our elected officials will not be saving us from the onslaught. It is not difficult to comprehend how the fake news media, which has lied about Russia, Ukraine, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and virtually everything else, could gin up another deception to cast the election into doubt even if Trump is the winner. These left-wing revolutionaries are remarkably brazen in their scheming to influence an election, stoke racial divisions, turn cities into dust, create an orgy of mayhem, and rip up the Bill of Rights and Constitution. This is who they are, who they always were, and who they always will be. But what are conservatives doing in response to this?

Sure, we all like to wave the flag and talk about how much we love our country, but what are we willing to do to actually protect it?

Unlike liberals, conservatives have the perspective to be able to enjoy and be thankful for their blessings. They are not constantly envious of their fellow man. They appreciate the privilege of living in a first-world Western country with the rule of law, private property rights, individual liberty, and the relative safety of their families. However, appreciation for these first-world amenities can become a false idol when they are cherished above all else. Too many Americans have become fat and happy with the good life; losing touch with the necessities of sacrifice and struggle. They are living their credit financed American dream, accumulating a great deal of material wealth, at the expense of the nation.

The Founding Fathers were men of nobility who were living incredibly well under the British crown, but they yearned for something more. They were not willing to look the other way as their liberties were deprived from them. They were willing to sacrifice everything to even have a chance at true liberty. Was their revolution perfect? Of course not. Was it one of the greatest acts to promote human freedom in world history? Yes, indubitably so.

It is true that King George, in comparison to the tyrants of today, seems pretty fair-minded by comparison. The tinpot despots of yesteryear never could have fathomed the ghastly bureaucratic monstrosity that lords over us today. However, the Founders were not willing to cede an inch to those who were oppressing them. The small group of patriots, guided by the provincial hand of God, were able to drag a captive population into a revolution that seemed so improbable as to be foolhardy. And yet, they achieved absolute victory, a fact that sticks in the craw of those who would wish to yield absolute state power to this very day.

The Founders achieved absolute victory because they were bold and fearless. Modern conservatives must be similarly bold and willing to sacrifice everything to stop their civilization from collapsing. The Left has already declared war. They are coming for everything. And because of the institutional systemic racism by the privileged white male patriarchy, or whatever, they have an unquenchable moral imperative to burn, loot and murder. After the Biden administration brings over 50 million or so climate refugees, not even the suburbs will be safe from the chaos.

The amenities of the first-world nation may still be intact but they are illusory. They are the spoils of a sinister, globalist-dominated system, which requires decent people to tolerate corruption, filth and decadence in order to sustain it. Americans have been bought off with luxuries and distractions. They have looked the other way while their nation has been devastated, taking a laissez-faire approach to their sacred birthright at their great peril. But there is one more chance to renew the country; however, the chance will not be around for long and will come at a substantial cost. If conservatives are not willing to consider this option, the Republic will be lost forever.

