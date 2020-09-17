https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/angry-biden-rants-jumbles-words-anderson-cooper-democrat-town-hall-attendee-ask-softball-questions-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall Thursday evening with host Anderson Cooper.

Anderson Cooper began by asking Joe Biden a question about Trump’s Coronavirus response.

“Trump has said that he downplayed the Coronavirus because he didn’t want to cause panic. If you were President, could you see a scenario where you downplayed critical information so as not to cause panic?” Anderson Cooper said.

“He knew it and he did nothing. It’s close to criminal,” said Biden jumbling his words.

Anderson Cooper then called on a questioner who just happened to be a Democrat from Dunmore, Pennsylvania the same town Biden’s dad is from — what a coincidence!

“My dad’s from Dunmore!” said Biden.

The questioner lobbed a softball question at Biden.

“Mr. Vice President, the messaging on the Coronavirus from the White House has been all over the place since February. It’s been extremely inconsistent. It’s caused so many people in this country to ignore the virus and not take the necessary precautions,” the Democrat attendee said as Biden smiled.

He continued, “How will you keep them informed as how to properly protect themselves and others from this pandemic?”

Of course Biden had a huge smile on his face after being teed up with Democrat talking points.

Biden then became angry and ranted on and on, jumbled his words then called for President Trump to step down.

WATCH:

“He knew it and he did nothing. It’s close to criminal.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slams Pres. Trump for his handling of the pandemic, saying if he had acted earlier he would have saved many thousands of lives. https://t.co/1uRPFeKrKk#BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/KGkp4774Fg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 18, 2020

