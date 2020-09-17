https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/angry-leftist-smacks-84-year-old-female-trump-supporter-across-face-trump-rally-aliso-viejo-beats-another-senior-video/

A 33-year-old man, later identified as Alvin Gary Shaw, was arrested after he beat at least two seniors including an 84-year-old woman at the Pro-Trump rally in Aliso Viejo.

The irate leftist pulled back and smacked the 84-year-old woman across the face.

This was after he burned her Trump sign.

Via Cernovich.

This photo was taken after the woman below was attacked by the angry leftist.



TRENDING: Wray Claims “White Supremacists” Make Up the Largest Share of Racially Motivated Terrorists in the US as BLM Burns Businesses to the Ground (VIDEO)

This was after he burned her sign.

[embedded content]

CBS Local reported:

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a number of people at a Wednesday night rally held in support of President Donald Trump in Aliso Viejo. “He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face,” 84-year-old Donna Snow said. “Broke my earrings off.” According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a retired police officer then got involved and pulled his gun as the man attempted to run from the scene. Another person at the rally was knocked to the ground by the man while trying to help others, and a third victim was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury. According to the sheriff’s office, Alvin Gary Shaw was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery after allegedly attacking three people in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

