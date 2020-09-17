https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/anna-paulina-luna-for-the-win/

Most Latins are conservatives, but they have been alienated by the racist sectors of the white republican party.

Hispanics are poor in the beginning but have progressed more than blacks and without heavy government assistance.

And they are diverse, whites, black, indigenous.

Blondes, Anglo type in Spain , Argentina, and elites of Latin America. Extremely diverse,

And like Italians they value Family, Church , traditions. Believe it or not they are not as tolerant of the rainbow crowd as whites.

And a good number of them came here to escape marxism and socialism. Cubans, Colombians Venezuelans will frown if you start talking about the greatness of socialism.

And surely the democratic party knows how to captivate their vote with handouts that keep the poor ones poor.

To all my white republican fellows, Rethink your positions. The racist minority are delusions , the world changed a long time ago.

White Europeans are not coming back ever. They live quite well. So try to shape what we have and make alliances of values and beliefs, not some stupid racist divisive nonsense.

The country is being screwed by lily millennial and white leftist coming from the suburbs and New York elites.

Portland , Seattle are sone of the whites poop-holes I know.

Is that what you want?

