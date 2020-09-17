https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthony-weiner-job-prison-icestone/2020/09/17/id/987469

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, who served 18 months in prison, has a new job.

The New York Democrat had been convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl. Now, he has disclosed that is he the CEO of a New York-based countertop company, IceStone, according to People magazine. He has been working for the company since May.

“IceStone’s commitment to second chances goes beyond our factory and our products,” the company says on its website. “We hire the homeless, refugees and train the formerly incarcerated and ensure that everyone gets paid a living wage and has access to subsidized health insurance and a voice in the company.”

The New York Times reported that in an email blast this week, Weiner touted the company as a business offering an ”unlimited array of different colors we can use in our recycled glass creations.”

He told People: “It’s been a learning experience, but it’s a really amazing place. There aren’t too many manufacturing companies in New York, let alone manufacturing companies that re-purpose recycled materials and live by these environmental qualities that it has and the social qualities that it does.

“I think our environmental values of our company believe very deeply in the ideas of sustainability and making sure that we pass along an Earth and environment better than the one that we’ve created up until now. All that being said … there are values in our company that appeal to both Democrats and Republicans.”

