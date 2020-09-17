https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aoc-in-her-own-words-we-can-control-biden-push-him-towards-marxism/

AOC is a fool. Someone please ask her to explain in detail which Socialist/Progressive country is a success. Examples and details please. Britain’s National Health Service a disaster going broke. Need an appointment? General wait time 4-6 months. An ambulance? Good luck, Denmark can’t prosecute and will not convict rapists – including one who raped at least 14 women. Obama & Winfrey used to hold Denmark up as a model health system. Idiots. Denmark is minuscule, small population, small in size, no vast expanses of land. These people are drugged up on illusions and pretense. France is having to modify retirement system because it is going broke. AOC and Sanders are living in fantasy land. Democrats should go to jail for this election fraud, corruption and abuse of Biden. Americans do not want Socialism. Illegal, uneducated migrants looking for handouts- maybe. Look at how the migrants, thanks to Merkel, have destroyed the EU looking for free everything. Bringing violence and illiteracy. I want Choice, not one size fits all absurdity.

