https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/apple-fbi-bomber-protest/2020/09/17/id/987505

Apple recently allowed the FBI to access the iCloud data of a user suspected of firebombing police cars during a protest in Seattle last May, Forbes reports.

The company, which previously refused to allow the FBI to access an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters in the wake of that attack, reportedly provided federal agents with evidence against a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at police vehicles during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

Apple gave the FBI “a trove of potential evidence,” against the suspect, according to Forbes, including screenshots from the suspect’s photo library, which was hosted on iCloud. One screenshot showed an Instagram post for the protest, and another showed a list of “ingredients” for making a Molotov cocktail.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to work closely with state, local and federal law enforcement to prosecute those who turn protected speech into violent criminal conduct,” U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said, according to Newsweek. “Not every criminal act will implicate a federal interest, but where there is federal jurisdiction we will use our tools to hold law-breakers accountable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

