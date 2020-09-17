https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/arizona-teen-ambushes-state-trooper-ak-47-phoenix-residential-area/

17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna was arrested on Thursday after ambushing a state trooper in Phoenix.

Law enforcement is still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

The DPS detective was not injured in the shooting.

Department of Public Safety Director Heston Silbert said the teen was taken into custody after the shooting today.

KTAR reported:

Authorities issued a Blue Alert on Thursday after a shooting involving an Arizona state trooper in a Phoenix residential area. One suspect was in custody and another was at-large after the incident near 37th Avenue and Portland Street, Department of Public Safety Director Heston Silbert said during a press conference. Around 9 a.m., a teenage male got out of a car and fired multiple shots with an AK-47 assault rifle at a DPS detective in a vehicle, who returned fire, Silbert said. The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, was taken into custody and the weapon was seized, but the search for the driver, believed to be a Hispanic male in his late teens, continues. No injuries were reported. “There was no question, it was an ambush,” Silbert said.

