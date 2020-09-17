http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vY3H5UUb0zU/

Former President Barack Obama announced Thursday he had finished volume one of his memoirs, all 768 pages of it.

The former president’s memoirs, titled A Promised Land is scheduled for release after the 2020 election on November 17.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote in a statement to reporters. “I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office.”

The book will examine his presidential campaign and the first years of this presidency up until the death of Osama bin Laden.

Obama says he will focus “what I got right” as well as the “mistakes I made” and will explore the political, economic, and cultural forces he had to face.

He also promised to reveal his personal journey with his wife Michelle Obama through “all the incredible highs and lows.”

But Obama also revealed that he would offer some “broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward.”

“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country—and around the globe—to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” he wrote.

