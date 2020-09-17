https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/17/becket-adams-lights-up-lefty-giant-diaper-babies-pissed-at-mark-knoller-for-accurately-covering-mark-meadows-covid19-vaccine-remarks/

Veteran reporter — in the truest sense of the word — Mark Knoller covered some remarks by Mark Meadows today:

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says WH aiming to have 100 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine ready to go by end of October. Says goal is to make the the most vulnerable and highest risk people are vaccinated in that first group. Says up to 300 million doses would be ready in Jan. pic.twitter.com/7YHttsd5au — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 17, 2020

And for that sin, Knoller is paying the price:

as always, excellent stenography sir — mark (@kept_simple) September 17, 2020

Please don’t just quote the lies as facts — Brent J. Cohen (@BrentJCohen) September 17, 2020

There is, of course, no proof of that being even remotely true, but it’s easier just to report the lie, amirite? — Ooooohhh, Rob… (@RobinKLowe) September 17, 2020

It is incredibly dishonest to just print this as if any untested vaccine from the filthy hands of Trump is in any way safe. I know you like to polish Trump’s nads, but this is anti-American and harmful. — Diane Kelly (@DianeKelly) September 17, 2020

If all you’re going to do is transcribe his words, without supplying context or fact-checking them (hint: this is a fabrication), what exactly is your purpose here? — keithlaw (@keithlaw) September 17, 2020

Um … journalism?

Please include what the CDC Director said in a tweet like this next time. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 17, 2020

How about some context? This claim is counter to the CDC director and journalists are supposed to question and challenge, not just jot down idiotic claims. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 17, 2020

Mark, a serious question: what’s the point of you being a stenographer? What value do you add? — Mark (@MarkP21) September 17, 2020

Mark, did you know you could just sleep all day and play video games and it would do far less damage to people’s lives than the way you do your job? — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) September 17, 2020

This is so tiresome, @markknoller. You frequently act as a stenographer, but this is just dangerous. You’re uncritically parroting a statement with public health implications without key context (such as the fact that *every* scientist and public health official disputes this). — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 17, 2020

But the Left loves stenographers and press secretaries! Democratic ones, that is.

Knoller is a true rarity in the political world: a journalist who actually does journalism. And that just pisses off people who think the media should put activism above journalism.

Count the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams among those defending Knoller from pissy liberals:

too online dipshits yelling at CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller simply because he gave a straightforward accounting of remarks by a White House official is an especially kind of online stupid. pic.twitter.com/bndAOSUjzT — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

That’s what Mark does. It’s all he does. How do people not know this already? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 17, 2020

“it’s not enough that this reporter report this news. i need him to give me CONTEXT and FACT CHECKS because i am a giant diaper baby and i need comfort and affirmation at all times.” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

“but what did meadows actually say?” “that is not important. please read this Contextualized Fact Check™ authored by an overeducated, inexperienced 20-something English grad.” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

Nailed it. These clowns lose it every time Donald Trump calls out blatant media hackery, but when a reporter notably does what the media are actually supposed to do, they cry foul.

They only want the kind of journalism that makes the media’s reputation get even worse.

Funny that these people want Donald Trump to respect garbage journalism but won’t extend that courtesy to actual journalism.

anyway. Knoller is the gold standard for White House correspondents. you can’t ask for a more accurate and thorough journalist. if you’re too stupid to see that, then find something else to read about because it’s not the news you’re looking for. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

we must protect Knoller at all costs. i apparently feel very strongly about this. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

Nothing wrong with wanting to safeguard the last remaining shreds of journalistic integrity.

